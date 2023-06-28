Eartec Launches Evade Wireless Full Duplex Crew Communication

The Eartec Company has announced the launch of the Evade Series. The new class of Light Industrial headsets are designed for professional crews that need hands free, wireless communication.

All Evade headsets are self-contained and feature a digital, full duplex radio built inside the ear cups eliminating wires and belt packs. Both single and dual ear Evade headsets combine deluxe padding and a sleek, fully adjustable headband that provide outstanding comfort.

In addition, the headsets link automatically without a base station making them easy to operate and affordable, the company reported.

Standard Evade intercoms connect up to nine users talking simultaneously within a 400-yard range. The Evade Com Module is a compact, dual channel repeater that expands system capacity to 16 headsets.