DVS renamed and expanded

Rohde & Schwarz has added a top technology player to its roster of companies with the addition of Rohde & Schwarz DVS. Located in Hanover, Germany, the company is a pioneer in the manufacture of digital video systems and storage solutions for the film and TV industry. The applications for DVS technology range from the production of TV series and Hollywood blockbusters to the creation of 4K films for digital cinema. For nearly six decades, Rohde & Schwarz has been a market leader in broadcast transmission and T&M equipment.



To better serve the market with both Rohde & Schwarz and DVS products, the two companies are combining their sales activities. As a result, DVS products to be developed in the future will also be marketed in more than 70 countries via the worldwide Rohde & Schwarz sales network.



Rohde & Schwarz DVS currently has a workforce of about 130 employees. Dr.-Ing. Peter Spoer and Dr.-Ing. Hans-Ulrich Weidenbruch will retain their positions as CEOs and continue steering the course of the company. Everything also remains the same at the company headquarters of Rohde & Schwarz DVS in Hanover.