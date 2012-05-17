DVEO Brings Enensys IP Switch to U.S. Market



SAN DIEGO, CALIF.: DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced the U.S. launch of the IPGuard failover and redundancy switch from Enensys Technologies SA. DVEO is the U.S. reseller of Enensys products.



Designed for broadcasters, webcasters, and content providers, the IPGuard is a IP and MPEG-2 TS transport layer switching device that can convey MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264 in SD or HD content. It delivers one-to-one redundancy with two parallel IP input sources and two mirrored IP outputs. When the system detects a failure on one input—such as no IP stream or MPEG-2 or H.264 transport stream failure—it automatically switches over to the other valid input to provide continual output.



The IPGuard offers a bypass mechanism via solid state relays that creates “100 percent service availability in case of power outage,” DVEO says. It is designed to provide an automatic one-to-one redundancy of network equipment that delivers services over IP—such as encoders, multiplexers, gateways, ASI-to-IP adapters, etc. Additionally, the IPGuard can also be operated to re-synchronize and re-align the same MPEG-2 stream that is carried over redundant IP-based networks. The latter introducing different network propagation delay, the IPGuard is able to re-align both IP streams to provide a seamless change-over between redundant IP streams.





