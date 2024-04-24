DV Earns MRC Accreditation for CTV Viewability

NEW YORK—The digital media measurement and analytics firm DoubleVerify has announced that it has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for Video Viewable Impressions and related viewability metrics in Connected TV (CTV) environments.

“We are proud to receive this latest MRC accreditation, reinforcing DV’s leadership in CTV measurement,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We commit to uphold the highest standards of data accuracy and transparency in digital media. This new accreditation further expands our extensive MRC accreditations across DV’s industry-leading pre- and post-bid CTV solution to give global advertisers greater clarity and confidence in their premium CTV investments.”

This new accreditation expands DV’s MRC accreditations for its CTV pre-bid data segments to include property-level brand suitability, contextual and Fully On-screen segments, the company said. This adds to DV’s previous MRC accreditations within CTV, which include display and video impressions, video completion metrics, pre- and post-bid invalid traffic filtration and property- or app-level ad verification (brand suitability) measurement in nine languages.

The issue of viewability is important the company noted because in the CTV space, there is a common misconception that ads are inherently viewable due to the nature of the device and user experience. DV’s research shows, however, that over one in three impressions serve into environments that fire ads when the TV is turned off. This issue is estimated to contribute $1 billion in wasted advertising spend in CTV annually.

“The addition of video viewability in Connected TV to DoubleVerify’s range of MRC-accredited metrics represents an important step forward, and once again speaks to DV’s commitment to quality in measurement,” commented George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC. “We congratulate them on this latest achievement.”

DV first earned MRC accreditation in February 2013 and over time has expanded its range of accredited pre- and post-bid solutions.