DTV Innovations Appoints Tom Moniak as VP of Sales and Marketing, U.S.

DTV Innovations announced the appointment of Tom Moniak as the vice president of sales and marketing, with primary responsibility for the U.S. market.

Prior to joining DTV Innovations, Moniak most recently served as director of sales at Digital Nirvana. Before that, he closed more than $1.5 million in 10 months at Blend Localization as its director of business development, U.S.

In a release announcing the appointment, DTV Innovations CEO Benitius Handjojo said, “Tom has proven his talent for building sustainable relationships with key stakeholders and developing strategic plans for established organizations.” Moniak is expected to deploy new sales initiatives with a goal of higher client satisfaction.

“I am thrilled to join DTV Innovations and continue the company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge solutions for the broadcast and streaming industries,” said Moniak. “I look forward to leading the charge, driving growth, and establishing DTV Innovations as the premier choice for broadcasters and content providers across the country.”