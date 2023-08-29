Dream Chip Miniature Camera Scores Big Win In Formula E Racing

GARBSEN, Germany—Timeline TV, which has provided technical services and crew to Formula E by itself and with production partners Aurora Media Worldwide and North One, has purchased more than 50 Dream Chip AtomOne mini AIR cameras for use onboard all competing vehicles in the Formula E racing series.

Brokered by Dream Chip partner Broadcast Solutions UK, the sale ensures the 381 million estimated viewers of the racing will have a POV perspective on what is regarded by many as the most important electric car racing competition in the world. The series is televised around the world by broadcasters, including CBS Sports, Channel 4, CCTV-5, Eurosport, Canal+, J Sports, Ziggo Sport Totaal, SABC Sport and TV Cultura, Drean Chip said.

Timeline TV selected the AtomOne mini AIR for integration into the fleet of 22 cars due to its miniature profile and weight, picture quality, robust and reliable design and straightforward integration with existing control workflows. Multiple cameras will be used in each car, the company said.

With dimensions that make it little bigger than a one euro coin, and weighing just 0.055 pounds (25 grams), the Mini Air delivers 10-bit color depth and 1080/60p/i output to a 1/2.5-inch sensor, with rolling shutter, S-Mount lens and HDR compliance. The 85-degree 3.4mm lens grants producers a range of creative options, providing the ability to deliver shots that immerse viewers in the action. The cameras will capture the split-second reactions of drivers, delivering the drivers’ view from the cockpit. They also will be used for close-to-the-ground mounting to enhance the speed and excitement felt by audiences, it said.

“AtomOne has a readily established background in the field of motorsports, and thus we know that onboard cameras are mission critical in terms of the broadcast—not only must they be small and lightweight, but they must be reliable, robust, safe and easily integrated into a complex workflow of other cameras and production equipment,” said Dream Chip sales director Stephane Ducobu.

“Our AtomOne mini AIR offers all of this, whilst offering no compromise when it comes to image quality. We’re both excited and proud to see our cameras mounted on the next generation of motorsports vehicles and look forward to watching the 2023/24 series pans out.”

See Dream Chip at IBC 2023 Stand 10.A43.