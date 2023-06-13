DoubleVerify, TVision Partner on CTV Attention Measurement Offering

NEW YORK—DoubleVerify has announced it is working with TVision, a provider of second-by-second analysis of how viewers are watching TV, to provide better performance-based measurement across Connected TV (CTV).

As part of the alliance, DoubleVerify and TVision are combining DV's scalable ad exposure data, including viewable time and screen share, with TVision's viewer presence and eyes-on-screen ad attention signals. The companies are billing the solution as the most holistic attention measurement solution available for advertisers looking to gauge their performance on CTV at scale.

"Our alliance with TVision is a significant stride towards comprehensive and reliable attention measurement in CTV," said Daniel Slotwiner, senior vice president of attention at DoubleVerify. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the most scaled, objective, and actionable performance metrics for our clients. By aligning TVision's viewer presence and eyes-on-screen attention data with our own ad exposure and user engagement data, we are establishing a new standard for assessing the true impact of CTV advertising – ultimately driving superior outcomes for brands across the globe."

The combined offering will enable advertisers to measure media performance on CTV to justify budget allocations, validate campaign effectiveness, and improve digital investment returns.

In addition, by extending DV’s attention measurement to CTV, users of the combined solution will be able to analyze campaign performance across open web inventories, formats and devices scale in order to maximize business outcomes and KPIs.

The companies reported that the technical integration between DV and TVision will be taking place over the next few months. The combined offering is expected to be available for customers in a closed beta in the second half of 2023, followed by a broader market release.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with DoubleVerify to advance the adoption of attention measurement across CTV environments," said Yan Liu, CEO and co-founder of TVision. "Our partnership enables marketers to gain deeper insights into where and when they get the most value in CTV."