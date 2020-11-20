Dorna Adds VR, AR Graphics to MotoGP With Viz Arena

BERGEN, Norway—Dorna, the commercial and TV rights holder of MotoGP, is using Vizrt’s Viz Arena software to enhance coverage of live broadcasts with virtual and augmented reality graphics, Vizrt said. The VR and AR elements are being added over stadium stands, on the infield of the MotoGP racetrack and beneath players on the field.

Experimentation with Viz Arena began at the end of the 2019 season. Despite delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dorna rolled out Viz Arena as part of its live MotoGP coverage in July, the company said.

“Our fans crave real-time data during races that help tell the story unfolding on the track. It’s as important as the race itself,” said Sergi Sendra, senior director, Media Content, Technical and Production Departments at Dorna. “Viz Arena helps us deliver that in a visually compelling way that brings even more excitement to our viewing audience.”

Viz Arena employs robust image-based real-time camera tracking and image processing technology. Camera tracking is based on the video feed only, making it possible to apply virtual graphics from the studio, the company said.

No mechanical tracking head is required, thus lowering costs and reducing the footprint of the system at the venue. During the pandemic, the ability to produce content remotely without requiring people or gear to be onsite has proven to be particularly valuable, the company said.