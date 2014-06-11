Doreen Lorenzo Joins The Foundry’s Board

LONDONCreative software developer The Foundry has announced the appointment of design industry veteran Doreen Lorenzo to its Board of Directors. Lorenzo has been working in the design industry for more than two decades and is now the President of community invention platform Quirky. She spent 16 years driving business growth and innovation at frog design, with seven of those spent as the company President.



The Foundry’s software solutions are already being used across many facets of the design industry including product design and marketing and advertising. The company is very focused on streamlining its technology to be even more accessible to designers who require powerful yet simple applications to quickly iterate on and finalise ideas.



“It’s taken a lot of years for people to recognise the value of design in terms of return on investment. Today, design is critical to all businesses and is a crucial part of how you can connect with the user on several different levels,” says Lorenzo. “It’s a good time to be in the design world but even as design becomes such a part of peoples’ business, I don’t believe that there is one right suite of tools for designers right now. I believe that The Foundry has an important role to play in changing that, and as a member of the board I look forward to working with the team to help them take full advantage of this market opportunity.”



Karen Slatford, Chairman of The Foundry comments: “I’ve seen The Foundry develop from being a plugins business into a provider of high-end VFX solutions and more recently into the multi-product, multi-industry technology provider it is today. Having an expert like Doreen on our board will help us to focus our business and products on our rapidly growing design market. Her experience and achievements speak for themselves and she will be a huge asset to this business.”