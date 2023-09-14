Dolby.io and Play Anywhere Partner on Sports Streaming

NEW YORK—Dolby.io and Play Anywhere have announced that they are developing a combined solution that will deliver low latency and interactive experiences for live sports streaming. This solution will enable fans to engage in exciting ways through gamification, e-commerce, and interactive ads.

“We're eager to show fans and league partners what is possible when you combine real-time stadium video with designated data APIs to create a fan-friendly, engaging experience,” said Peter Scott, chief strategy officer of Play Anywhere.

“The live streaming industry is evolving at the fastest pace in its history,” added Ryan Jespersen, director of product strategy of Dolby. “This is especially true as sports leagues and content owners shift to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. Play Anywhere is providing significant innovation in the way these rightsholders can create new revenue streams based on Interactive rights across betting, gamification and e-commerce. This innovation aligns perfectly with our strategy at Dolby.io where we focus on providing technology that enables our customers to build Immersive, Interactive and Social experiences to engage their audiences and monetize their value.”

Play Anywhere Holdings Inc. enables interactive services across all sports and unscripted content using its AI fintech platform, which includes a compliance engine, a clearinghouse, and a data analytics platform. Over the past several years the clearinghouse has processed over a trillion B2B transactions across more than a billion unique users.

Dolby.io is a new developer platform by Dolby Labs that puts decades of Dolby sight and sound technology into the hands of developers to deliver quality in communications, real-time streaming, and media processing solutions — at scale.

The platform includes a powerful suite of self-service APIs, SDKs, and UI components that enable developers to easily integrate audio/video chat functionality into their apps, deploy real-time streaming services with sub-second latency, and add media processing capabilities into existing workflows to enhance the quality of audio and video files.