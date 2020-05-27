Dolby Labs Certifies SSIMPLUS for Dolby Vision Monitoring

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dolby Laboratories has approved SSIMWAVE’s SSIMPLUS Viewer Experience monitoring product for its ability to decode Dolby Vision-enabled content, SSIMWAVE has announced.

Dolby’s certification of the monitoring solution follows extensive testing. SSIMPLUS monitoring assists users in delivering HDR content as intended. The product optimizes technology decisions across the delivery chain and offers a SSIMPLUS Viewer Score that measures preservation of creative intent by comparing encoded content to its source, the company said.

By monitoring quality across the distribution ecosystem, SSIMWAVE enables media companies to identify and resolve quality issues as relates to Dolby Vision content.

“Dolby Vision is one of the most common standards used by the industry to deliver HDR content as intended,” said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO and co-founder of SSIMWAVE. “As video experience becomes more and more important as a differentiator, content owners, delivery and service providers are demanding independent verification that their viewers are receiving the video quality they expect and deserve.”

SSIMWAVE will showcase the ability of SSIMPLUS to measure the Dolby Vision HDR Viewer Experience and how it can detect banding impairments in VOD content using Dolby Vision during its Virtual Demo Days in June.