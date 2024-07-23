DMC Productions Leverages GV AMPP-Based Workflow For Nordic Tennis Tournament

DMC Productions has deployed a remote production workflow that processes all signals on site as opposed to transporting them for off-site processing based on Grass Valley AMPP for the 2024 Nordea Open tennis tournament, July 8-21, the company said today.

Using six Grass Valley LDX 98 cameras, LiveTouch X replay systems, Audiomix X audio mixer and Maverik X production switcher running on the AMPP platform, DMC Productions simplified operation.

“Last year, we carried all the signals from the venue to Oslo for processing, which required significant bandwidth and logistical effort," said Johan Hedblom, managing director of DMC Sweden. "This year, by processing everything on-site using AMPP, we only need to carry a single world feed signal out from the venue. This not only reduces bandwidth requirements but also simplifies the overall setup."

The new workflow has reduced the need for on-site personnel and equipment. Only six crew members, including four camera operators, an assistant engineer and a broadcast coordinator were required at the venue, Grass Valley said.

Camera control and shading were managed remotely from Norway, while the director, sound engineer and replay operator worked from DMC's facilities in Stockholm. For the world feed, ATP-Media added international commentary and graphics via London, it said.

By reducing the number of personnel on site and minimizing the transportation of equipment, DMC significantly cut down on travel and accommodation expenses. The approach also reduced the environmental footprint of the production, aligning with broader industry goals for sustainability, the company said.

The implementation of the AMPP-based remote workflow was so successful that plans are in place for repeats at upcoming events, it said.

DMC Productions will use the method for CEV Eurobeach Volley in the Netherlands Aug. 13-18, where the AMPP solution will produce one court, the Swedish Championship in Padel, Oct. 5-13, and the PBA Bowling Tournament in Sweden, Sept.1.

"The difference this year is remarkable," said Hedblom. "The reduced need for high-bandwidth connectivity and the simplified logistics have not only made the production process much smoother, but also more cost-effective. This new approach is enabling DMC to have a new revenue stream by undertaking events like the Padel and the Bowling for the first time. We are eager to apply these learnings to other events and continue improving our workflows."