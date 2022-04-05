DJI Mic Goes on Sale in the U.S.
By George Winslow published
DJI’s first dedicated audio recording system is self-contained and starts up instantly
LOS ANGELES—DJI has announced that its DJI Mic, the first dedicated audio recording product from the provider of civilian drones and creative camera technology, is now available for purchase in the U.S. for $329.
DJI Mic is a dual wireless microphone system solution for recording crystal-clear audio at long distances. With 5.5-hours of battery life and a total of 15 hours with the charging case, DJI Mic is ideal for shooting a vlog, interviews, or any kind of content creation that requires high-quality audio. The system consists of two microphone transmitters, a receiver, and an ultra-compact charging case that fits easily into your bag or pocket. It is compatible with smartphones, cameras, DJI OM 5, and DJI Action 2 for high-quality audio, the company said.
Key features include:
- Easy Setup: An extra ultra-portable charging case stores the transmitters and receiver and fast-pairs the system just by opening it.
- Intuitive Design: The transmitters attach via back-clip or magnetic plate. The receiver's built-in touchscreen gives easy access to channel selection, input/output settings, and other essential operations.
- Portability: Weighing just 30 grams, the transmitter easily clips onto a shirt collar.
- 250m Max Wireless Transmission Range: Using DJI's latest encryption technology, DJI Mic is capable of recording crisp audio at distances of up to 250 meters (tested in unobstructed environments in direct line of sight).
- Dual-Channel Recording: DJI Mic comes with two transmitters with built-in microphones, capable of simultaneously recording the sound from two audio sources. Each transmitter has built-in storage of up to 14 hours (8GB) and supports backup recording, ensuring that your audio files are safe and easy to access. Files can be transferred via the USB Type-C Cable and appears as a drive when connected to your PC or Mac. Files are 48,000 Hz, 24-bit mono WAV format.
- Compatibility: The DJI Mic receiver supports USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5mm TRS interface output, making it compatible with most smartphone, camera, and laptop models.
- Battery Life: The transmitters and receiver both boast a 5.5-hour battery life and a total of 15 hours with the compact charging case.
- Variable gain control: DJI Mic has flexible variable gain control from two independent audio sources.
- Safety Track: A secondary audio track is recorded as a backup with a lower volume of -6 dB (different from the main audio track), which helps to safeguard your audio in case of unforeseen issues.
- Multi-level Control: Adjust input and output sensitivity between -12dB ~ 12dB and find the perfect setting for your surroundings.
- Microphone Furry Windscreen: Effectively suppresses wind and noisy environments while still recording clear sound.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.