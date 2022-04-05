DJI Mic Goes on Sale in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES—DJI has announced that its DJI Mic, the first dedicated audio recording product from the provider of civilian drones and creative camera technology, is now available for purchase in the U.S. for $329.

DJI Mic is a dual wireless microphone system solution for recording crystal-clear audio at long distances. With 5.5-hours of battery life and a total of 15 hours with the charging case, DJI Mic is ideal for shooting a vlog, interviews, or any kind of content creation that requires high-quality audio. The system consists of two microphone transmitters, a receiver, and an ultra-compact charging case that fits easily into your bag or pocket. It is compatible with smartphones, cameras, DJI OM 5, and DJI Action 2 for high-quality audio, the company said.

Key features include: