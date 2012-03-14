Diversified Systems Washington Office Celebrates Five Years



DULLES, VA.: Diversified Systems recently announced the celebration of five years in the Washington D.C. area. This celebration marks half a decade of continuous growth from Diversified’s Dulles-based operations.



Diversified System’s D.C. office finished 2011 with projects completed for The Brookings Institution, CNN, Reuters, MHz Networks, the Baltimore Ravens and Eurovision. The D.C. office also completed A/V and media technology projects for Northern Kentucky University’s School of Informatics, Boeing, the University of Maryland, the University of Delaware, Anne Arundel County and the Town of Vienna.



The D.C. operations are spearheaded by Fabio Pansolini, senior vice president of business development. Before coming to Diversified in 2005, Fabio was general manager and director of business development for Sony’s Professional Services Division. Diversified’ s engineering staff is anchored by Scott Schmitt, Joe Hickey and Scott Rash.



Diversified Systems is part of the Diversified Group of Companies, which include Diversified Systems, Digital Media Group, DiamondLyte, and Skyweb Digital Media. Diversified Systems is headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., and has offices in Washington, Santa Clara, Calif.; Seattle and Chicago.



