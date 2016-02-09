Diversified Acquires Technical Innovation

KENILWORTH, N.J. and NORCROSS, GA.—Systems integrator Diversified today announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based Technical Innovation. The geographic footprint and service offering of both organizations is “significantly expanded” by the acquisition, Diversified said. The TI staff will continue to serve its customers.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The expanded company said it will offer “a broader spectrum of technology and media solutions backed by more 800 employees in 22 offices across the United States,” with combined revenues of $450 million. Diversified alone has 300-plus employees in 13 offices, with more than $200 million in revenue last year and a client base that is 65 percent comprised of Fortune 1000 companies—all according to the Diversified Website.



The site also says Diversified has completed 6,590 projects in 20 years. Projects include an upgrade for Facebook London, a new West Coast headquarters and newsroom for NBCUniversal, a studio upgrade for Revolt TV and the 25,000-square-foot digital HD billboard in Times Square, among many others.



TI clients range from the Polk County Sheriff Department to Duke Energy. The contractor’s projects included a facility design for NBC affiliate KXAS in Dallas that included three HD production control rooms, four new studios, and a 4,000 square-foot data center, enabling KXAS to handle six program streams, including NBC 5, Cozi TV, Telemundo 39, Exitos, and mobile DTV, according to TI’s Website.



Mike Landrum, CEO of Technical Innovation, will integrate the Technical Innovation team members and offices into Diversified’s operations. He will report to Diversified CEO Fred D’Alessandro.



Landrum said joining forces with Diversified “... allows us to continue to evolve with the most sophisticated and forward-thinking solutions driving businesses today.”



D’Alessandro said the merger was “born of thoughtful and careful planning.”



“We have respected Technical Innovation for many years, and we know that the culture of our organizations complement each other,” he said. “This acquisition enables Diversified to build and expand our technology and media centric services by leveraging their many years in business focused on command and control, audio-visual, broadcast and unified communication solutions.



“This acquisition provides our collective client base with the resources and expertise required for new IT-centric solutions, of any complexity and scale across the globe.”



Both companies were ranked a top five systems integrator for 2015 by TV Technology sister franchise, Systems Contractor News, Diversified said.

