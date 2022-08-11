Disney Signs Intellectual Property License Agreement With DivX

SAN DIEGO—Digital video tech provider DivX has announced that The Walt Disney Company, whose streaming services include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, has signed an intellectual property (IP) licensing agreement with DivX.

DivX licenses its technology for video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped 1.7 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide.

DivX also licenses its global portfolio of foundational video patents to leading consumer electronics and video streaming companies.

The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content.