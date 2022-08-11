Disney Signs Intellectual Property License Agreement With DivX
Disney to gain access to DivX’s global portfolio of video technology patents
SAN DIEGO—Digital video tech provider DivX has announced that The Walt Disney Company, whose streaming services include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, has signed an intellectual property (IP) licensing agreement with DivX.
DivX licenses its technology for video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped 1.7 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide.
DivX also licenses its global portfolio of foundational video patents to leading consumer electronics and video streaming companies.
The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content.
