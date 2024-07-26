Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle Launches

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of their long-awaited premium streaming bundle for the United States. For $16.99 per month, subscribers will get ad-supported versions of Disney+, Hulu and Max; ad-free will cost $29.99 per month, a savings of 38%. The services are available for purchase on any of the three streaming platforms’ websites.

Between the three services, viewers will get a wide selection of content from ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more. The two companies have launched a coordinated, cross-platform national marketing campaign focused on each streamer’s collection of fan-favorite TV series, films and characters. The campaign includes a robust blitz across national broadcast, social, digital, and owned-and-operated channels.

Along with popular hree complementary libraries including some of the greatest franchises like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, and Toy Story and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. In addition, subscribers can also enjoy an upcoming slate of must-watch premieres including Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu (Aug 27), Agatha All Along on Disney+ (Sept 18) and The Penguin on Max (Sept).