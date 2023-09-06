Disney, Comcast Agree to Speed Up Hulu Sales Process
The talks are now scheduled to start on Sept. 30 and could produce a much higher valuation for Hulu
Disney and Comcast have agreed to speed up talks on the sale of Hulu, according to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology investor conference on Weds. Sept. 6.
Roberts also said that he believed the price for Hulu could be worth more than the previously agreed minimum valuation of $27.5 billion.
The two companies had previously agreed that Disney had the right to acquire Comcast’s one third stake in Hulu at a price that values the entire company at no lower than $27.5 billion.
Alternatively, Disney could sell its controlling stake to Comcast, a prospect that had seemed to be unlikely until this year, when Iger said he would consider selling Hulu given the company’s debt and ongoing streaming losses.
During the Goldman Sachs conference, however, Roberts said he expected Disney would exercise its right to buy out Comcast’s stake and that it would be valued at at least $30 billion. Hulu is a “scarce kingmaker asset,” Roberts said.
