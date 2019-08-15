Disney, Charter Reach Distribution Agreement

BURBANK, Calif.—The Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications have come to terms on a new multi-year distribution agreement that will continue to provide Disney’s TV content to Charter’s Spectrum customers, as well as expand its offerings with new channels and potential access to streaming services.

Through the agreement, Spectrum customers will continue to have access to ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNNews, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, SEC Network, Longhorn Network and FX, FXX, FXM, Fox Life, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and BabyTV, all of which were brought under the Disney banner during the recent Fox acquisition.

Spectrum customers will also receive the new ACC Network channel when it becomes available on Aug. 22.

Also discussed within the agreement was the potential for Charter to distribute Disney’s streaming services, which include Hulu, ESPN+ and the upcoming Disney+, and collaborations between the two companies to work on issues like piracy mitigation, unauthorized access and password sharing.

“This agreement will allow Spectrum to continue delivering to its customers popular Disney content, makes possible future distribution by Spectrum of Disney streaming services, and will begin an important collaborative effort to address significant issue of piracy mitigation,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of Programming Acquisition for Charter.

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.