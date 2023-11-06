DISH Network Loses 64K Pay TV Subs in Q3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network Corporation continued to hemorrhage pay TV subs in its Q3 2023 earnings report.

During the quarter its VMVPD Sling TV gained 117,000 subs to end the quarter with 2.12 million but that wasn’t enough to overcome 181,000 sub losses at Dish TV’s satellite pay TV offering, which fell to 6.72 million subs.

That produced an overall loss of 64,000 pay TV subs for the company; a year ago in Q3 2022, Dish reported a net gain of 30,000 subs for its satellite and streaming operations.

Dish reported revenue totaling $3.70 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, compared to $4.10 billion for the corresponding period in 2022 and it reported a net loss of $139 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to $412 million in net income earned in the year-ago quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.26 for the third quarter, compared to earnings per share of $0.65 during the same period in 2022.

Retail wireless net subscribers also decreased by approximately 225,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net increase of 1,000 in the year-ago quarter and the company closed the quarter with 7.50 million retail wireless subscribers.