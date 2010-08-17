DISH Network Expands HD Lineup

DISH Network recently launched local high-definition channels in 14 markets. With these additions, the company now offers local high-definition channels in 170 markets covering more than 96 percent of U.S. TV households.



Customers in the following markets can now receive their local channels in HD from DISH Network: Augusta, Ga.; Davenport, Iowa; Evansville, Ind.; Monroe, La.; Paducah, Ky.; Rochester, Minn.; San Angelo, Texas; Shreveport, La.; Wichita, Kan. and Wilmington, N.C. Today DISH Network will launch local HD programming in Bangor, Maine; Macon, Ga.; Rochester, N.Y.; and Traverse City, Mich.



“DISH Network is proud to offer the most HD local coverage in America,” said Dave Shull, senior vice president of Programming for DISH Network. “We continue to expand our local HD-channel service because we know how important it is to our customers to watch sports, movies and their favorite primetime shows in high definition.”





