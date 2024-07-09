Dish Media Adds Pause Ads to Sling TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Media has launched Pause Ads, a new ad format that shows interactive, customized ads when viewers pause live or on-demand content.

“We are always looking to provide advertisers with the most effective, full-funnel ad solutions," said Tom Fochetta, senior vice president, Dish Media. “Pause Ads introduce an additional opportunity for advertisers to lean into our first-party data and Sling TV’s robust targeting capabilities to create highly compelling and interactive ad experiences.”

In making the announcement Dish Media noted that Sling TV reaches millions of monthly viewers, including cord-cutters and a younger demographic who may not be reached through traditional linear TV. According to a recent iSpot.tv campaign measurement report, 85% of households reached by Sling TV were not exposed to a traditional linear TV campaign.

Pause Ads provide a new avenue for advertisers to connect with this valuable and often elusive audience, Dish reported.

The launch means that advertisers can, for example, add a QR code to Pause Ads to provide a direct pathway for viewers to interact with the advertised products or service. With this e-commerce component viewers can quickly learn more about a product, view pricing details, and make purchases with just a simple scan. These ads load 10 seconds after a viewer-initiated pause and disappear when content is resumed, ensuring a seamless and non-intrusive viewing experience, Dish said.

This announcement complements Dish Media’s ongoing partnership with BrightLine, which introduced interactive ad units on Sling TV that can engage audiences with scrollers, games, QR codes, and tailored content based on viewer location. The latest addition of Pause Ads further expands Dish Media’s innovative ad offerings, providing even more dynamic and effective solutions for advertisers to connect with audiences and drive action, the company reported.