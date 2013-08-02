Dish Explorer Integrates With GetGlue’s Social TV Features

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—In a move to enable customers to check-in and connect with their favorite TV shows, movies and sporting events, Dish incorporated features from GetGlue into its second-screen app for iPad.



This integration allows Dish Explorer users to interact with GetGlue users, and it marks the first time GetGlue has allowed a third party app access to its media feed.



GetGlue’s media feed tracks real-time activity for approximately 35,000 shows and 50,000 movies and current sporting events. Information within the media feed includes a mix of official and fan-generated programming content including pictures, comments, videos, recaps and tweets.



Additionally, GetGlue’s integration with Dish Explorer enables users to earn rewards from various entertainment partners when they check-in to shows. Check-ins within Dish Explorer can also automatically populate Facebook and Twitter feeds.