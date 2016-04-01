Dish, comScore Sign Long-Term Agreement

RESTON, VA. & ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Dish Network and comScore have announced a new long-term deal that will renew the integration of the pay TV provider’s viewing data information with comScore’s TV measurement service. This comes after the January announcement that comScore and Rentrak would merge; Dish had been a customer of Rentrak for the past 10 years, according to comScore’s press release.

As part of the agreement, comScore will provide Dish with an internal system to make programming, marketing and advertising decisions. The agreement will also include comScore helping measure Dish addressable campaigns.

A cross-platform measurement company, comScore measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior.