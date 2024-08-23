Dish Business Launches News Evolve M2 Set Top Box for Hotels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Business announced the launch of Evolve M2, a groundbreaking, QAM-compatible, AndroidTV certified set-back-box (SBB) that seamlessly integrates into existing cable infrastructures.

This new addition complements the existing Evolve M1 and is designed to provide best-in-class entertainment solutions, regardless of network limitations. With support for both IPTV and traditional coaxial systems, the M2 ensures that properties of all kinds can offer a cutting-edge entertainment experience to their guests.

“Following the success of the Evolve M1, we are excited to introduce the Evolve M2, which extends our comprehensive entertainment suite to virtually any room,” said Peter Feeney, vice president, Dish Commercial Business. “Many properties face challenges with outdated or existing network infrastructure, but the QAM support on the Evolve M2 allows them to bring our industry-leading OnStream platform to their guests, setting a new standard for in-room entertainment.”

The Evolve M2 is engineered with sophisticated hardware, including a powerful processor and custom firmware, to ensure the best-possible performance of OnStream, Dish Business’ live linear video delivery service. This makes the M2 a versatile solution capable of serving high-quality entertainment across a variety of existing network infrastructures.

In addition to its technical capabilities, the Evolve M2 offers a suite of features designed to enhance the guest experience, including an anti-microbial voice remote with advanced functionality. Two remote options are available: one with shortcuts for popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, and a standard remote for simpler deployments. Both remotes include Bluetooth and an onboard microphone, making content discovery fast and intuitive, Dish said.

The M2 also introduces new interface features, such as “OnStream Mode,” which allows property management to control user access to settings and reduce the need for on-site troubleshooting. The interface is designed to be responsive and user-friendly, enabling guests to easily navigate their favorite streaming apps. Additionally, automatic clearing of user credentials from third-party apps ensures guest privacy and security, the company reported.

Dish said that with its sleek, low-profile design and VESA-compatible mounting options, the Evolve M2 is designed to be unobtrusive and can be hidden from view, maintaining a clean and distraction-free environment. Its seamless integration with Dish Business’ SMARTBOX headend distribution hardware, Content Management Portal (CMP), and property management system (PMS) further enhances its versatility and ease of use.

“The Evolve M2 is a pivotal addition to our suite of entertainment solutions,” added Feeney. “It’s designed to adapt to the evolving needs of our partners and customers, with over-the-air updates ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancements. The Evolve M Series will set a new standard in the industry, solidifying Dish Business’ role as a leader in commercial entertainment solutions.”

The Evolve M2 is available now to all Dish Business Partners.

For more information about the Evolve M Series and other enterprise entertainment services, please visit www.Dish.com/business.