disguise Launches Cloud Solution for the Media & Entertainment Industry

LONDON—A new suite of cloud-ready applications for the media and entertainment industry has been launched by disguise.

The disguise Cloud, which is available on a free starter plan, is built to enable end-to-end remote collaboration across any M&E production.

“Our goal is to simplify the creative process and allow artists to tell inspiring stories,” explained Niall Thompson, head of cloud solutions at disguise. “After years of helping creatives leverage real-time concert visuals for artists like J Balvin and Guns N’ Roses, LED volumes for the biggest film and VFX studios and live broadcast graphics on Eurosport, MTV and ITV, we know that ambitious productions aren’t possible without remote teams who can work together.”

In the past, many remote teams have had to jump between cloud-based tools from different companies. The result is often duplicate files, multiple monthly subscriptions and a disjointed workflow, disguise said.

With disguise Cloud, this process is greatly simplified by providing all the apps a team may need to store, preview and review high-resolution media, tag content and leave comments on projects in the cloud – all on one platform.

In addition to providing easy collaboration across time zones, disguise Cloud will soon also ensure media files can be shared more securely with support for built-in passphrase protection, multi-factor authentication, expiration links and watermarking.

For creatives, that means less time worrying about potential IP data leaks and more time to focus on iterating creative ideas.

The Cloud platform will offer a unified disguise login, enabling one-click access to all of disguise’s cloud services as well as disguise Designer software, the ultimate software to visualize, design and sequence projects from concept to showtime, the company said.

Cloud Login offers multi-factor authentication as standard for added security and lets users access the disguise Cloud using their existing social login credentials, the company.

Another major application available on release is disguise Drive – a web-based storage space which allows teams to upload and review all their project media securely. The disguise Drive solution supports images, video and 3D file formats including .fbx, glTF and .obj and has Smart Folders to organize files by type, recently added or any other custom parameter in just a few clicks, the company said.

"I’m incredibly proud to open this new chapter in the evolution of disguise,” explained disguise CEO Fernando Küfer. “Seeing the integration of the next generation of tools enabling our community to work together from anywhere while also expanding the reach of disguise to new stakeholders, enables us to open up the future of collaboration for the M&E industry. The range of tools we're introducing in our Cloud strategy demonstrates the maturity of disguise as an integrated platform,"

The disguise Cloud is available starting from a free Starter plan, which includes up to three seats of disguise Drive, 10GB of storage and access to disguise Designer software.

The cloud subscription tiers include:

Starter - $0 per seat (1 drive, 10GB storage, 3 users max)

Pro - $49 per seat/month (3 drives, 100GB storage/account, 10 users max)

Studio - $99 per seat/month (10 Drives, 1TB storage/account, 25 users max)

More information is available here (opens in new tab).