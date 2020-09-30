Discovery Sweden, Finland Transition to Imagine’s Cloud-Based Landmark Sales

THAMES DITTON, U.K.—Discovery Sweden and Finland have adopted the latest cloud-based release of Landmark Sales operated by Imagine Communications’ Managed Service, the company announced today.

The move will reduce infrastructure costs, increase performance and improve management of linear airtime sales across the advertising ecosystem, the company said.

With the cloud-based ad management solution, the ad operations team at Discovery can focus on fundamental business priorities and maximize sales without taking on the need to manage the underlying technical complexity, it said.

“Consolidating ad sales and fulfillment across multiple platforms will unlock new revenue opportunities, and moving this functionality to the Imagine Managed Service will ensure we can remain focused on our business, not running IT infrastructure,” said Ross Goodall, senior vice president, Business Systems & Operations for Discovery Inc. “Discovery needed a seamless, centralized solution, and Imagine delivered with a proven product suite that met our needs and fit our broader business and technology strategy.”

Landmark Sales offers support for both TV and VOD spots sold on the basis of audience in a manner that is similar to how digital advertising is sold. Using Imagine’s AutoBook engine, Landmark Sales can continuously optimize ad placements to enable Discovery Sweden and Finland to fulfill the audience expectations of clients, the company said.

The agreement extends Imagines existing relationship with Discovery and will drive new opportunities for the network and advertisers, as they plan to address ad demand for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next year, it said.

By leveraging a range of price strategies and using multiple sales methodologies, the Landmark Sales platform helps media companies build and deploy efficient ad sales campaigns across platforms, Imagine said.

Landmark Sales users can maximize revenue and control operational cost across various platforms, including linear, on-demand, linear addressable and web or display platforms. The solution enables them to use their inventory efficiently, provides business data insights and delivers a suite of automated tools, the company said.