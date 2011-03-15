Discovery Channel releases iPad app

Discovery Communications has released its Discovery Channel App for iPad in the App Store. The interactive app, which was created with app developer Bottle Rocket Apps, allows viewers access to video clips for a range of programs including “American Chopper,” “Deadliest Catch,” “Man vs. Wild,” “Mythbusters,” “Gold Rush: Alaska,” “Sons of Guns,” “Auction Kings” and “Flying Wild Alaska.” Other features include a location-based TV schedule, the ability to set up a tune-in reminder, clips and photos from the shows, more information about the shows’ casts, Facebook and Twitter accessibility, Discovery News articles and videos about current events, and the science behind the headlines.

Bottle Rocket Apps has also created Apple and Android apps for NPR, PBS, Disney, ESPN, The Seattle Times, American Express and the AARP.