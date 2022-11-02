DirecTV Sets up ‘Election HQ’ for Midterm News Coverage
‘Mid-Term Experience' will offer a single screen mosaic of Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and BBC starting Nov. 7
DirecTV says it will launch on Nov. 7, “Election HQ,” a “mix channel” that will provide news coverage of the U.S. mid-term elections next week. The “Mid Term Experience,” as they call it, will offer a single-screen mosaic with four simultaneous news channels (Fox, MSNBC, CNN and BBC) providing side-by-side coverage of the results as they come in. Beyond the mix channel, there will be additional features including a results ticker and interactive app with access to state-by-state results Senate, House and key ballot outcomes.
“This simulcast is similar to other unique mosaic experiences provided by DrecTV surrounding key events like the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Women’s U.S. Open, as well as past key elections,” the company said.
DirecTV is in the second week of a blackout of TV stations from Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting over retransmission terms. Late last week, DirecTV asked the two station groups—which are managed by Nexstar Media Group—to return its 25 stations to DirecTV during the mid-term campaign. The two companies denied DirecTV’s request.
The Election HQ Mid-Term Experience will be on DirecTV Satellite channels 71 (opens in new tab), 200 (opens in new tab) and 347 starting Nov. 7, one day before the mid-term elections.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
