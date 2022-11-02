DirecTV Sets up ‘Election HQ’ for Midterm News Coverage

DirecTV says it will launch on Nov. 7, “Election HQ,” a “mix channel” that will provide news coverage of the U.S. mid-term elections next week. The “Mid Term Experience,” as they call it, will offer a single-screen mosaic with four simultaneous news channels (Fox, MSNBC, CNN and BBC) providing side-by-side coverage of the results as they come in. Beyond the mix channel, there will be additional features including a results ticker and interactive app with access to state-by-state results Senate, House and key ballot outcomes.

“This simulcast is similar to other unique mosaic experiences provided by DrecTV surrounding key events like the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Women’s U.S. Open, as well as past key elections,” the company said.

DirecTV is in the second week of a blackout of TV stations from Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting over retransmission terms. Late last week, DirecTV asked the two station groups—which are managed by Nexstar Media Group—to return its 25 stations to DirecTV during the mid-term campaign. The two companies denied DirecTV’s request.