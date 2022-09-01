DirecTV launches Scripps’ Bounce and Grit DTV Multicast Networks

ATLANTA—Scripps’ Bounce and Grit digital over-the-air multicast networks have notably expanded their distribution with a Sept. 1 launch on the DirecTV line-up.

In May, the company’s virtual MVPD, DirecTV Stream, started streaming Grit and Bouse; the launch on DirecTV expands their availability to satellite subscribers.

"Bounce is the fastest growing Black-audience-focused network on television, and the enormous popularity of the western genre has made Grit a hot and highly-rated network as well," said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer, Scripps Networks. "DirecTV recognizes the importance and value in offering both networks, and we look forward to their customers enjoying Bounce and Grit for years to come."

The agreement is part of Scripps’ strategy of getting its networks and content on multiple platform which earlier this week led to the launch of Scripps' FAST channels on Vizio smart TVs.

Bounce, which features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off-network series, specials and events designed for Black audiences, can be seen on DirecTV channel 82.

Grit, home of heroes, stars and tales of the American West, is now on DirecTV channel 81.