DirecTV Adds More CW Stations

DirecTV continues to add CW affiliates to its streaming line-up, with the addition of four stations owned by Gray Television.

The four most recent additions are:

In Charleston-Huntington, W.V., the Gray-owned CW affiliate WQCW on channel 30.

In Madison, Wisc., the Gray-owned CW affiliate WMTV-D2 on channel 15.

In Springfield, Mo., the Gray-owned CW affiliate KYCW-LD on channel 25.

In Wichita-Hutchinson, Kan., the Gray-owned CW affiliate KSCW on channel 33.

The additions follows a recent deal to add CW stations. In April, DirecTV Stream added more local CW stations for its streaming customers in Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Hartford-New Haven Conn., Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle.