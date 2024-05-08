DirecTV Adds More CW Stations
Four CW stations have joined DirecTV’s streaming lineups in their respective DMAs
DirecTV continues to add CW affiliates to its streaming line-up, with the addition of four stations owned by Gray Television.
The four most recent additions are:
- In Charleston-Huntington, W.V., the Gray-owned CW affiliate WQCW on channel 30.
- In Madison, Wisc., the Gray-owned CW affiliate WMTV-D2 on channel 15.
- In Springfield, Mo., the Gray-owned CW affiliate KYCW-LD on channel 25.
- In Wichita-Hutchinson, Kan., the Gray-owned CW affiliate KSCW on channel 33.
The additions follows a recent deal to add CW stations. In April, DirecTV Stream added more local CW stations for its streaming customers in Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Hartford-New Haven Conn., Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.