Digital Video Expo Presents New Multi-Track Educational Program Sept. 20-22



PASADENA, CALIF.:Television Broadcast parent company NewBay Media announced conference program details for next month’s Digital Video Expo being held at the Pasadena Convention Center Sept. 20-22, 2011. As one of the West Coast’s longest-running events for creative professionals, Digital Video Expo is once again expected to attract thousands of attendees for three days of comprehensive education sessions, training, networking, and exhibitions.



Produced by the editors of DV and Videography magazines, Digital Video Expo is presenting a multi-tiered educational program that will focus on a number of key topics critical to the success of video professionals. Each of the conference program topics will be discussed in full-day programs, taught by the individuals who literally “wrote the book” in their areas of expertise, including Oliver Peters, Jay Holben, Ned Stoltz and Philip Hodgetts. Topics include:



Demystifying Digital

Working with Large-Sensor Cameras

Basic Tech for Producers

Color Correction Options

The Art of Micro-Budget Producing

Indie Feature Film Production and Post--A to Z

DIY Lighting 101: A Shot in the Dark

NLE Comparison Shopping

Using Metadata for Production and Asset Management

Build Your Own Studio

Mobile Production Apps

Avoiding Postproduction Nightmares



Digital Video Expo will also present a number of free education programs on the exhibit hall floor, on such topics as Lighting for Digital Cameras, Post Sound for Digital Content Creators, and the New LTO Tape File System.



