Digital TV Labs announces ISDB-T test suite

UK-based Digital TV Labs is shipping the first commercially available receiver test suite for digital terrestrial deployments using the ISDB-T standard, starting with services for several South American countries. The company's new ISDB-T Evora iSuite can test equipment against the Brazilian receiver specification, providing manufacturers with a fast and technologically secure route to market.

Digital TV Labs says it has spent considerable time and effort working across South America, analyzing the ISDB-T broadcasts across 30 cities. The company then incorporated the specification and regional variations into the Evora test suite, ensuring receiver interoperability in real broadcast environments. Digital TV Labs is now ready to offer comprehensive receiver RF test suites and testing services in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

The company has found that South America is as complex as Europe in its terrestrial test requirements, with a common base standard yet a wide range of specific profiles.