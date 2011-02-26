Digital Rapids to show StreamZ Live IP

At the 2011 NAB Show, Digital Rapids will introduce its new StreamZ Live IP, a dedicated device for transcoding live IP-based sources.

StreamZ Live IP supports single or multiprogram transport stream inputs for H.264 or MPEG-2 compressed video. It features the same output capabilities as the existing StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive-streaming encoder for reaching devices including mobile phones, tablets, PCs and connected TVs. And multiple StreamZ Live IP encoders can be combined with the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for enterprise-class management, automation, monitoring and failover.

StreamZHD Live ABR encodes and streams live HD and SD content in multiple simultaneous bit rates and resolutions for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive-streaming technologies from Adobe, Apple and Microsoft. Adaptive bit rate delivery ensures that content consumers receive high-quality, seamless viewing experiences on PCs, mobile devices and over-the-top (OTT) TV services, even under dramatically changing bandwidth and playback conditions.

Digital Rapids will also show a new version of its Transcode Manager, an enterprise-class distributed media transcoding software. It provides efficient management, automation and high performance for media transformation between acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats.

See Digital Rapids at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL6010.

