Digital Rapids’ Kayak to Make IBC Debut

AMSTERDAM—Digital Rapids will showcase its new Kayak workflow platform at IBC2012, along with the new products for the StreamZ encoder product line. Kayak is available as a comprehensive workflow technology platform for customers, systems integrators and software developers, allowing users to design, deploy and manage customized workflows.

Also new in the Digital Rapids booth is Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0, the next generation of the company’s automated, high-volume, file-based media processing software, with new workflow capabilities, efficiency and agility for applications from production and archive to revenue-expanding multiscreen distribution. Built on the company’s new Kayak technology platform, Transcode Manager 2.0 combines superior output quality and format flexibility with intelligent, logic-driven workflow automation with rich metadata support; dynamic, on-demand licensing and deployment; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

Also new is the StreamZ Live Broadcast integrated multiscreen and broadcast live encoder, featuring simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast applications and multiformat encoding – including adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming – for multiscreen streaming on platforms including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT) services and more.

The StreamZ Live family of encoders has new features, including enhanced Closed Caption support for adaptive bit rate streaming and expanded support for automated advertising insertion workflows. Available in single or multichannel models with HD, SD and IP input choices, StreamZ Live features rich adaptive streaming (ABR) support and simultaneous multiformat output for streaming to devices from mobile phones and tablets to PCs, game consoles and ‘smart’ TVs.

A new version of software for Digital Rapids’ StreamZHD multiformat, live and file-based encoding system will also be showcased, now with extended Closed Caption capabilities, expanded support for automated advertising insertion workflows and further enhancements to StreamZHD’s encoding quality and performance.

The company will also demo its TouchStream portable live streaming appliances, targeting live event coverage, corporate and government communications, education, worship and more.

Digital Rapids says its encoders will be used for encoding content for the IBC TV News website and mobile delivery.

Digital Rapids will be in Stand 7.F33, with select demonstrations also featured at stand 14.351 in the Connected World area.