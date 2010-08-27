Digital Rapids expands Flux family

At the IBC 2010, Digital Rapids will show new video capture and preprocessing hardware cards for its Flux family that complement HD models introduced earlier this year. The new Flux-3510 and Flux-3550 cards offer high-quality encoding and streaming from a SD video input. All Flux cards are based on the PCI Express computer bus standard.

All Flux hardware cards feature Digital Rapids' video preprocessing capabilities, enabling pristine visual quality and compression efficiency. This real-time preprocessing makes input signal more compression friendly, according to the company, resulting in superior quality in any compression format while leaving the host system's CPU free to encode more simultaneous multiformat outputs. Additional hardware features common to SD and HD models of Flux include video adjustments and graphic overlay, enabling refinement of incoming video sources and the addition of branding such as logos.

The new Flux-3510 includes SDI video input support with embedded audio. The digital-plus-analog Flux-3550 card offers the same capabilities plus analog component, S-video and composite video; analog audio; and AES digital audio inputs. These new cards join Flux HD models including the all-digital Flux-6510 and digital-plus-analog Flux-6550. In addition to support for SD and HD-SDI input, Flux-6510 and Flux-6550 are among the industry's first capture cards optimized for encoding and streaming to feature dual-link HD-SDI and 3Gb/s SDI support.

Flux cards are bundled with Stream LE software, which provides capture, encoding, transcoding and streaming for both live and file-based applications—with simultaneous output in multiple formats, resolutions and bit rates.