Digital Rapids enhances TouchStream streaming appliance

Digital Rapids will be showcasing the latest version of its TouchStream portable encoding and live streaming appliance at the upcoming InfoComm 2011 conference. TouchStream appliances are ideal for on-location live streaming of events such as concerts and sporting matches; educational activities; corporate and government communications; worship services; courtroom proceedings and more.

Version 2.0 adds support for the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software, which allows remote monitoring, management and control of multiple TouchStream units from a centralized location. Additional new features in the TouchStream 2.0 upgrade include enhancements to HTTP Live Streaming for Apple iPhone and iPad devices and improved Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming capabilities.

The TouchStream appliance features an intuitive touch-screen interface with integrated video monitoring, eliminating the need for laptops, keyboards, mice and separate monitors. Flexible features allow refinement of the incoming source and the addition of branding to the outgoing stream, while support for multiple output formats provides easy adaptability to varying project requirements.

TouchStream appliances are available in SD and HD models with a comprehensive selection of output configurations to reach viewing devices from mobile phones and tablets to personal computers and IPTV set-top boxes.

The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software provides enterprise-class automation, management, monitoring and fault tolerance for multiple live streaming encoders. Advanced scheduling capabilities offer the flexibility of using a different set of encoding parameters for each scheduled task. A “control room” view for multichannel confidence monitoring complements the individual local video display on each TouchStream unit. Additional features include failover (automatically switching to a backup encoder if necessary); individual and group encoder management; and control of third-party video routers for automated source signal selection.