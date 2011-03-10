Digital Rapids enhances Stream software

Digital Rapids has released Version 3.4 of its Stream software for the StreamZ, StreamZHD, Flux and DRC-Stream encoding and live streaming products.

New features include frame-compatible 3-D support; enhanced JPEG 2000, H.264 and MPEG-2 format support; support for the MXF AS02 application specification; enhanced Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming capabilities; and expanded video- and audio-processing plug-ins.

Version 3.4 enhances the Stream software’s optional MXF input and output modules with support for the AS02 specification, which is a constrained version of the MXF standard designed to increase interoperability and efficiency during mastering and versioning processes.

Stream 3.4 expands IIS Smooth Streaming capabilities with support for low-latency Live Smooth Streaming; improved multiencoder synchronization and failover; and enhanced subtitling and multilanguage support. Support for Microsoft PlayReady DRM technology has also been extended to enable creation of H.264 compressed media compliant with the Protected Interoperable File Format (PIFF) specification.

New extensions to the Digital Rapids Studio AVC Encoder module add support for frame-compatible stereoscopic 3-D applications. Separate left- and right-eye source files can be combined for side-by-side or top/bottom frame-compatible distribution, with the appropriate Frame Packing Arrangement SEI messages inserted during H.264 encoding. SEI messages can also be inserted while encoding previously combined, single-file frame-compatible 3-D sources.

Encoding and decoding of the JPEG 2000 compression format are significantly enhanced in Stream 3.4. Support for the JPEG 2000 format in the YUV color space and decoding of JPEG 2000 sources with separated luminance and chrominance provide increased interoperability with third-party JPEG 2000-based solutions. Version 3.4 also further enhances MPEG-2 and H.264 encoding quality, performance and deep technical configurability.