Digital Rapids develops new encoder for live Internet TV

Digital Rapids will introduce at NAB a new StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming system that encodes and streams live HD and SD content for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive bit rate technologies.

The StreamZHD Live ABR supports Adobe Flash Media Server Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming and adaptive delivery for the Apple iPhone. Adaptive bit rate delivery ensures that viewers receive the highest quality viewing experience possible even under changing bandwidth and playback conditions.

For multichannel, enterprise-class deployments, multiple StreamZHD Live ABR encoders can be combined with scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for enterprise-class management, automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover.

The StreamZ Live family of encoders by Digital Rapids features high output quality and robust reliability for live distribution channels from Internet TV and IPTV to mobile video.