Digital Nirvana Names Daniel Wasilko Director of Sales

NEWARK, CALIF. – Digital Nirvana has appointed Daniel Wasilko to the director of sales position for the company’s broadcast products. One of Wasilko’s primary responsibilities will be to manage the company’s MontiorIQ media management platform to national and international customers.

Daniel Wasilko

Wasilko joins Digital Nirvana from Volicon, where he served as sales director for six years. He also worked as a strategic accounts manager at WEGENER, national accounts manager at Thales Broadcast & Multimedia, regional account manager at Harmonic, and senior sales engineer at C-COR Electronics.

Wasilko can be reached at danielp@digital-nirvana.com or by calling 510-226-9000 x741.

Digital Nirvana is a developer of media management platforms for content creation, capture and delivery. The company is based in Fremont, Calif.