Digital Nirvana features enhancements to MonitorIQ

Digital Nirvana unveiled the latest additions to its MonitorIQ (MIQ) broadcast monitoring system at the 2011 NAB Show.

MIQ records multiple channels of full-resolution SD/HD audio, video, VANC metadata and captioning. Extensive search capabilities make it easy to locate a particular segment, play it, edit it, generate a cut clip and send it.

  • The MonitorIQ Compliance Logging System is a cost-effective logger for AV with closed-captioning/DVB subtitles/teletext and VANC metadata that records up to four channels of HD/SD-SDI, ATSC/QAM, DVB-T/C/S2 or eight streams over ASI.

  • MonitorIQ Producer makes it easy to repurpose broadcast content to the Web, produce podcasts and save broadcast-ready clips for archiving.
  • ITU loudness monitoring and logging integrated into a comprehensive broadcast monitoring system built to the ITU BS.1770 standard assures compliance with the U.S. CALM Act, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128 regulations.
  • An Apple iPad interface enable access of all MonitorIQ functions.