Digital Film Tools releases Film Stocks plug-in

Digital Film Tools has released Film Stocks with plug-in support for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Adobe After Effects CS5 and up, Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 and up, Apple Aperture, Apple Final Cut Pro 6 and 7, and Avid editing systems.

Film Stocks offers artists simulations of 288 different color and black-and-white photographic film stocks, motion picture film stocks and historical photographic processes.

Film Stocks offers a wide range of preset looks as well as the necessary controls to create analog film stock presets from scratch, including color correction, curves, colored filters, sharpness, diffusion, vignetting and film grain.