Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem unveils UltraViolet brand

The Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem (DECE), a crossindustry consortium dedicated to driving a new, open market for digital content distribution, has revealed its consumer brand, UltraViolet, and logo. UltraViolet represents a new way for consumers to have greater choice, confidence and freedom in how, when and where they enjoy digital movies, TV shows and other entertainment. In addition, the consortium announced three additional new members, bringing the total to nearly 60 member companies.

UltraViolet enables consumers to watch their digital entertainment across multiple platforms, such as connected TVs, PCs, game consoles, smart phones and tablet PCs, in an easy, consistent way. Because all UltraViolet offerings will work together, consumers will be able to select which products and devices they prefer from a spectrum of familiar companies — ranging from major studios and consumer electronics companies to cable, Web and other service providers. In addition, the UltraViolet name and logo will help identify entertainment products and services designed to work together seamlessly.

The UltraViolet experience will be powered by a cloud-based UltraViolet account, which will include a digital rights locker and account management functionality. Consumers will be able to create an UltraViolet account, free of charge, via one of the many participating UltraViolet service providers or through the UltraViolet website. Once created, this account will allow consumers to easily access and manage all of their UltraViolet entertainment, regardless of where it was purchased.

Technical specifications and licensing details for companies who wish to offer UltraViolet content, services and devices are expected this year.