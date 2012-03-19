Digital Alert Systems quiets DASDEC EAS operation with noiseless power supply

Digital Alert Systems has announced the release of the NoNOISE-PS, a professional-grade no-noise power supply option for the company's DASDEC-I and DASDEC-II emergency alert systems (EAS).

Ideal for DASDEC units housed and accessed in quiet environments, such as radio studios, the new power supply offers new and existing DASDEC users a simple, cost-effective way to ensure noiseless operation.

The new noiseless power supply from Digital Alert Systems is an external supply that replaces the DASDEC systems' currently installed power supply with a connector panel. Unlike the external power supplies of competing EAS systems, the NoNOISE-PS is engineered for use in mission critical applications. The new power supply can be added to any new DASDEC system at time of order, and current DASDEC users can have their existing units retrofitted for the NoNOISE-PS at the Digital Alert Systems' Lyndonville, N.Y. factory.

The NoNOISE-PS noiseless power supply unit is shipping now.