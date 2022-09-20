Digital Alert Systems Introduces DASDEC-III

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems has launched the DASDEC-III, the third generation of its award-winning DASDEC flexible emergency messaging platform.

The solution, which comes equipped with the DASDEC Version 5 software, combines all the features of the previous DASDEC series plus capabilities that were once only available in the company's One-Net products, originally sold to cable and IPTV operators, the company said.

With the DASDEC-III, the company has unified the two product families — DASDEC and One-Net — into a single product line. The DASDEC-III also has a more modular design, allowing for even more hardware and software customization to create tailored solutions for different messaging requirements, DAS explained.

"Emergency messaging is continuously evolving, and we must follow this ever-changing environment," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development, Digital Alert Systems. "The DASDEC-III's more modular approach is very appealing to customers as they can more easily craft the solution to their exact situation without being locked into a configuration that is more or less than what they really need. This customization is born from the truth that one size does not fit all."

Designed to fit roles in traditional broadcast radio and television, including the latest NEXTGEN TV, CATV, IPTV, campus, industrial, and emergency operation centers, the DASDEC-III has many features capable of transforming the old ways of doing emergency messaging. For example, with Digital Alert Systems' EAS-Net communications bundle, the DASDEC-III can eliminate all the complex wiring and logic associated with serial ports, audio wiring, and contact closures to multiple media keyers and switches. Linking a DASDEC-III to EAS-Net-compatible devices eliminates all those connections and devices and moves critical communications to a simple IP-based network. Using these more modern devices, facilities can eliminate a host of equipment and connections, thereby saving space, power, and, most of all, the headache of supporting multiple devices.

With the DASDEC-III, Digital Alert Systems has changed several wiring options, adopting the StudioHub wiring standard for audio connections in and out of the unit. This makes DASDEC-III the only Emergency Alert System/common alerting protocol device to use StudioHub wiring, the company said.

Using this method of wiring creates a quick and easy connection to many other audio devices with simple Cat 5/6 wires with RJ45 terminations. This creates a mechanically solid and dense wiring method without resorting to old, bulky XLR connections. The new unit also provides an HDMI output with scalable resolutions and embeds the emergency audio in the same output, DAS reported.

The company also stressed that DASDEC-III with Version 5 software has a significantly improved user interface with an easier-to-follow menu structure and much less visual clutter. At the same time, the interface retains the basic operational outline so new users are less intimidated and previous users are instantly familiar. The new Version 5 represents the next phase of product development, where the company will continue to streamline the user interface well into the future.

Under the hood, the DASDEC-III features a newer, faster quad-core processor and a full 64-bit operating system, the company said.

These qualities combine to create a more robust platform with a snappier response in addition to being more compatible with modern development tools and continued security enhancements.

"The DASDEC-III represents the latest in Digital Alert Systems' innovative design and dedication to our customers — and ultimately, to their customers," Robertson said. "With this new platform, we'll be able to continue supporting and developing more features and functions that are critical to today's emergency messaging workflows."

DASDEC-III with Version 5 is shipping now. Since the product is highly tailored to customer requirements, DAS encourages customers to contact the factory or a dealer to determine the best configuration. The unit will come fully assembled and ready to place into operation. Version 5 will be released for other customers later in the year.