Diesel Labs Introduces Audience Attention Top 10

WINCHESTER, Mass.—Diesel Labs has unveiled Audience Attention Top 10, a public-facing feature showcasing the week’s most popular content across four categories, including movies, shows, top content and most anticipated.

The insights, used by industry experts to make informed media and marketing decisions, are now available for free to everyone for the first time, the company said.

“Diesel Labs has always been passionate about fostering innovation across media analytics,” said Anjali Midha, CEO and co-founder of Diesel Labs, “With the release of the Audience Attention Top 10, Diesel continues evolving to meet the demands of the tech, media and marketing industries with micro precision to derive macro understanding. We are excited to bring our analysis of top content to our industry partners.”

Updated weekly, the Audience Attention Top 10 is ranked by Diesel’s Attention proprietary metric, which summarizes engagement across video views, page views, shares, comments and likes. It includes input for every major social platform, including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Wikipedia and YouTube, the company said.

The Audience Attention Top 10 is designed specifically for journalists and the general public looking to identify the biggest trends of the week, and it complements other media rankings, including the Netflix Top 10 and Nielsen’s Top 10, Diesel Labs said.

Diesel's proprietary technology stack produces and contextualizes topic intelligence for both text and numerical-based insights in any space. The company measures audience attention across all major social and video platforms—curating, organizing, analyzing and readying information for seamless integration into business intelligence tools and generative AI models alike, it said.