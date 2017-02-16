Dielectric Reorganizes Production Floor Ahead of Repack

RAYMOND, MAINE—The beginning of the TV spectrum repack is now in sight, but it’s not just broadcasters who are readying themselves for it. Antenna and RF systems provided Dielectric has tapped its recently appointed Manufacturing Engineer Mike Spugnardi to lead a facility reorganization in preparation for increased activity.

Dielectric production floor

This is a return to Dielectric for Spugnardi, who previously spent more than 15 years with the company and was involved in the production floor projects and processes for the analog-to-digital transition; Spugnardi rejoins Dielectric from Nestle Waters. With the upcoming repack, Spugnardi will lead strategic initiatives around inventory control, production planning and maximizing facility capacity. This will likely include revised floor plans to accommodate specific operations across TV and radio projects and departments.

The spectrum repack will officially begin on March 30.