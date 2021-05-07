Dielectric Appoints Dan Glavin to Western Region Sales Manager

RAYMOND, Maine—Dielectric has appointed Dan Glavin to the role of Western Region sales manager and will be responsible for all U.S. TV and FM sales and customer service west of the Mississippi River. He steps in for Steven Moreen, who retires following a 52-year career in the broadcast industry. Glavin reports to Jay Martin, Dielectric’s vice president of Sales.

Glavin joined Dielectric in 2018 as an electrical engineer, with an emphasis on system design, data analysis and antenna testing. He has since led technical development initiatives and field installations for RFHAWKEYE, which the company says is the broadcast industry’s first IP-based RF monitoring system.

Glavin’s fusion of engineering and communication skills encouraged Martin to appoint Glavin to the western sales role, given his ability to clearly translate each broadcaster’s unique, exacting technical requirements into an effective over-the-air solution.

“The ability to identify product requirements and respond in a technical capacity is key to this position, and Dan’s level of problem-solving expertise is rare among field sales,” said Martin. “Dan is an extrovert and extremely technical, and will be a strong mediator who can communicate complex technical requirements between our customers and internal Dielectric engineers. His fluency in Spanish will benefit the Hispanic communities we serve, and his experience across site logistics, off-air challenges and other common over-the-air issues will benefit all customers.”

“The expansion and integration of ATSC 3.0 broadcast systems, single-frequency networks, and investment in public television and radio all represent exciting opportunities for business development throughout the western U.S. region,” said Glavin. “Steve has set the bar high, but I look forward to building on his example in working closely with customers to help them solve problems, and explore the next generation of over-the-air opportunities.”

“Please join us in congratulating Steve on his retirement from Dielectric,” said Keith Pelletier, vice president and general manager, Dielectric. “We wish him all the best as he enters the next chapter of a diverse and fulfilling life."