DiaQuest ProductionLink available at ASSIMILATE online store

DiaQuest Products announced that ProductionLink for ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, a software plug-in that adds Avid Interplay to the SCRATCH list of available render formats, is now available at the ASSIMILATE online store.

SCRATCH is integral to many demanding post-production and dailies DI workflows for motion pictures, independent features and episodic television. ProductionLink provides a reliable, seamless connection that allows content to be published directly to the Avid Interplay production asset management (PAM) system. Once installed, ProductionLink features appear within the SCRATCH user interface.

ProductionLink adds the file organization and metadata capabilities of Interplay to established SCRATCH workflows automatically. The plug-in exports Avid Mediafiles DNxHD, MXF OP-atom video files and individual PCM MXF OP-atom audio channel files that are fully compliant with Avid file formatting and folder organization. Thus, saved files can be used immediately in Media Composer and other Avid applications.