DFT Digital Film Technology to debut FLEXXITY software suite

DFT Digital Film Technology will debut FLEXXITY, a software suite offering applications for dailies, archive and restoration, video playout, file mastering and ingest, transfer and transcoding tasks, at the 2011 NAB Show.

FLEXXITY software applications include

  • FLEXXITY Archive, which allows users to access archived image and audio files from disk storage as well as ingest material from film scanners
  • FLEXXITY Playout, which converts DPX, QuickTime and raw digital cinematography camera clips and generates a master for playout as video, DPX and encoded file formats

  • FLEXXITY Dailies, which provides a solution for on-set or post digital and film dailies and native support for DPX, R3D, ARRIRAW, QuickTime and single-frame file formats.

See DFT Digital Film Technology at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL11608.