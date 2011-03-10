DFT Digital Film Technology to debut FLEXXITY software suite

DFT Digital Film Technology will debut FLEXXITY, a software suite offering applications for dailies, archive and restoration, video playout, file mastering and ingest, transfer and transcoding tasks, at the 2011 NAB Show.

FLEXXITY software applications include

FLEXXITY Archive, which allows users to access archived image and audio files from disk storage as well as ingest material from film scanners

FLEXXITY Playout, which converts DPX, QuickTime and raw digital cinematography camera clips and generates a master for playout as video, DPX and encoded file formats

FLEXXITY Dailies, which provides a solution for on-set or post digital and film dailies and native support for DPX, R3D, ARRIRAW, QuickTime and single-frame file formats.

